Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with The Irish National Heritage Park!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with The Irish National Heritage Park!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Next week on Beat the Bomb Niall and Sho are teaming up with The Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Wexford.

The open-air museum allows you stroll through 9000 years of Irish history, with a crannog, ringfort, monastery, viking site and falconry centre – it’s an ideal school tour option.

You’ll get all the info on irishheritage.ie.

They've got family park entry with lunch up for grabs every day and at the end of the week our overall winner will bag a free tour & lunch for their whole class!

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Government pulls multimillion-euro investment in six Israeli companies

 By Beat News
News 2

Irish man killed in helicopter crash in Swiss Alps named

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Parts of South East included in Storm Kathleen warning

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement