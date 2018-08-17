All next week on Beat The Bomb, we have prizes to give away for Treacy’s Hotel Enniscorthy.

They’re celebrating their newly launched bar bistro menu with a new healthy eating section by Yvonne Treacy Nutrition.

Across the week, we’ll be giving away:

A €50 Bar Food Voucher in Treacy’s ‘Temple Bar’ bistro.

A €50 Chang Thai voucher in Treacy’s Thai restaurant.

A €50 Voucher to spend in ‘Temple Bar’ during the Irish Folk and Ballad Festival.

A VIP Table for a maximum of four to see Mark McCabe in Benedict’s Night Club.

A €50 Bar Food Voucher in Treacy’s ‘Temple Bar’ bistro.

At the end of the week, one person will get upgraded to two nights bed & breakfast in any one of the five Treacy’s Hotels in Wexford, Waterford, Ennis, Monaghan or Shannon.

Share it:













Don't Miss