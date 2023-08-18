WIN on Beat the Bomb with Waterford Harvest Festival!

Next week on Beat the Bomb we’ve teamed up with Waterford’s Harvest Festival, running from 8th – 10th September.

With 2 live music stages, food market, kids zone, cookery demos and talks, and more. All the entertainment for the weekend is completely free!

You’ll get all the info on harvest.giy.ie.

We’ve got a €50 food market voucher up for grabs every day. The overall winner at the end of the week will bag 2 tickets to the Harvest Supper at Grow HQ.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!