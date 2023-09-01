Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Next week on Beat the Bomb we’ve teamed up with Wells House and Gardens.

Their Wonderful Christmas Experience is back from Saturday 25th November – 23rd December.

You can visit the North pole workshop, climb aboard the Wells Express Train, and spend time in the elf village – all topped off with a visit to santa and gift.

Booking is available on wellshouse.ie.

We’ve got a family pass for the Christmas experience up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will pocket an annual pass for Wells House and Gardens.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am!

