WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House and Gardens!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House and Gardens!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Next week on Beat the Bomb Niall and Sho are teaming up with Wells House and Gardens to celebrate the return of the Wells Wonderful Christmas Experience running from November 23rd.

You can visit the North pole workshop, climb aboard the Wells Express Train, and spend time in the elf village – all topped off with a visit to Santa and a gift!

Booking is available on wellshouse.ie.

They’ve got a family pass for the Christmas experience up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will pocket an annual pass for Wells House and Gardens.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekday mornings from 7am to win!

