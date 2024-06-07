Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House & Gardens!

Claire Rowe
Next week on Beat the Bomb Niall and Sho are shouting about Wells House and Gardens Classic car show – happening this Sunday June 16th!

It’s one of the biggest car shows in the south east, and with their woodlands walks, playground, and animal farm, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

Check out wellshouse.ie for all the info.

We’ve got entry to the car show for 2 adults and 3 kids up for grabs every day, our overall winner at the end of the week will also bag a family ticket to one of the “Open Air Theatre Events” happening this summer! The winner can choose between Beauty and the Beast or Little Women!

Lock in to Beat breakfast all next week from 7am to win!

 

