WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wexford Home Preserves!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wexford Home Preserves!
Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Wexford Home Preserves on Beat the Bomb!

This Christmas, they’re helping you SPREAD the goodness with their range of jams, marmalades, chutneys, relishes, and glazes – all with natural ingredients and locally produced!

Their hampers make for a great Christmas gift, you check it all out at wexfordpreserves.ie

We’ve got a €50 e-voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will upgrade to a €100 voucher!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

