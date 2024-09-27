WIN on Beat the Bomb with Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

Niall and Sho are shouting about their wedding showcase happening on October 12th from 1-5pm.

You can view the Killeshin ballroom, civil ceremony room and bridal suite, chat to their wedding team, and sample the wedding menus on the day.

We’ve got afternoon tea for 2 up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will upgrade to a 3-course meal!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekday mornings from 7am to win!