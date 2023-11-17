Play Button
WIN on Bring the Beat with Lyrath Estate!

Claire Rowe
All next week Michelle is chilling out with Lyrath Estate and Oasis Spa in Kilkenny.

As the weather gets colder, treat yourself to a Winter Unwind at Lyrath Estate, with a fifty-minute luxury treatment at The Oasis Spa. Choose from a Frangipani Scrub, an Alpine Foot Treatment, a Back Neck and Shoulder Massage or Kerstin Florian Restorative Facial.

Complete the experience with a delicious lunch in Tuppers Bar, available Monday to Thursday!

To book your Winter Unwind call 056 776 0088.

Catch Michelle on Bring the Beat weekdays from 11am to WIN!

