Win tickets to George Ezra this Tuesday

08 October 2018

George Ezra has just confirmed two Irish gigs on June 20th at Irish Independent Park, Cork and on June 21st in Malahide Castle, Dublin.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, but we’ll have some for the Cork gig to give away all day on Tuesday.

We’ll also have a chance to win on our Facebook and Twitter.

Tune in on Tuesday for your chance to win!

