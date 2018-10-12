Next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re giving away tickets to Spain’s Top Music Festival with Shredded Wheat.

You’ll get your flights to Barcelona, transfers to the venue, campsite access and tickets.

It’ll be an unforgettable weekend on the sunny Mediterranean coast.

100% wholegrain Shredded Wheat wants you to put your own spin at breakfast times, by adding your own toppings and this week we want you to put your spin on one of the biggest tracks around.

All you have to do is come on and put your own spin on a song, do you want it sped up, slowed down or reversed? If you guess what it is, you’ll be in the draw on Friday to win that trip away.

Prize package for 2 adults includes:

Return flights from Dublin to Barcelona, including taxes, fees and one item of checked luggage per person; Return shuttle transfers from airport to festival site; Weekend tickets to leading music festival near Valencia, including access to festival campsite.

Economy flights available from Dublin International Airport only; Flights will be selected by Prize Provider and not all routings will be available; Winner and guest must have full passport valid for at least 6 months at time of travel; Any necessary visas are responsibility of winner and guest; Prize includes general campsite admission only, and winners will be required to take their own tent and camping equipment; Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable; No cash alternative is available; All prize elements are subject to availability; Prize takes place over 18-22 July 2019, and winners must be available to travel over these dates; All elements of the prize must be taken at the same time; Once booked, the prize cannot be altered or amended; Both travellers must be aged 18 or over; The prize excludes tents, camping equipment, meals and drinks, excursions, attractions, treatments, car hire, visas and personal expenses and anything not expressly included in the prize; The Prize Provider is Element London Ltd (www.element-london.com)

