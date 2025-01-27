WIN Valentine's Day in Rome with Boland Skoda Clonmel!

How does Valentines Day in Rome sound? – UNREAL!

Well, we’ve teamed up with Boland Skoda Clonmel to send one listener and a mate to a romantic break away for Valentines Day!!

Flights, 2 nights accommodation, and €500 cash – we’ve got ya covered!!

Getting your name in the game for that amazing trip to Rome couldn’t be easier!

All you gotta do is tell us who'd like to bring and why. One couple will be chosen every day this week, from the 27th - 31st Jan 2025, with all the qualifying couples chatting to us on air on from Monday - Wednesday the following week.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday 8th February, when one couple will walk away with the grand prize!!

So get ready to pull those heartstrings, and tell us why you should be the ones in Italy this Valentines Day!

You can enter as many times as you like!!

T&C's apply.

Rome-ance specific T&C's

(General Beat 102-103 competition T&C's apply - please see HERE)

Eligibility

This competition is persons aged 18 years or over.

1.2 Employees of Beat 102-103 and its affiliates, and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

2. Competition Period

2.1 The competition begins on Monday 27th of January 2025 and entries will close on Friday 31st of January 2025 @ 10am.

3. How to Enter

3.1 To enter this competition, you must listen to Beat 102-103 during the competition period.

3.2 Entry for this competition will be via a text or whatsapp

4. The Prize

4.1 There is one prize available to be won.

4.2 The prize includes:

Return flights for two people from Ireland to Rome

Flights depart Dublin airport on 14th February 2025.

Return flights from Rome depart on 16th February 2025.

2 Nights' accommodation in a 4 star hotel in Rome

€500.00 euro Spending money

5. Travel & Accommodation

5.1 The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

5.2 Any additional expenses, including transport to and from Dublin Airport, meals, airport transfers, spending money, resort/city taxes, & visas, (if required) are the responsibility of the winner.

5.3 Travel dates are as stated above and can only be amended at an additional cost to the winner.

5.4 Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges as well as one piece of checked baggage per person.

5.5 Travel insurance is not included in this prize.

5.6 Winner must hold a valid passport with at least 6 months validity from the return date of travelling.

5.7 You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing one double or twin room (depending on availability) with en-suite bathroom.

6 Winner Selection

6.1 The winner will be randomly selected during the competition period.

6.2 The winner will be contacted by phone and announced onair.