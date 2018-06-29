Next week’s Beat The Bomb is with Activate in Waterford who are launching their Summer camps for July and August.

They have a climbing camp and a multi-activity camp including laser tag, bowling and soccer. For more information, you can visit activatewaterford.ie

Each day next week, we have a €50 voucher to give away and at the end of the week we’ll be upgrading someone to €150.

ACTIVATE is home to two type’s of summer camp:

(1) A multi activity camp during the months of July and August for children aged between 6 and 12 years. It includes: Laser Tag, Soccer, Bowling, Cinema, Soft play to name but a few.

(2) A climbing camp focusing on developing the climber no matter what level he/she is. Suitable for 8+ years.

Each year we update our programmes and activities to ensure your child can participate in new, fun activities as well as some of the old firm favourites. Not only do we offer great value for money, we offer your child a week of action, fun and confidence building in a safe, secure and healthy environment. Our activities have been fine-tuned over recent years of experience and feedback from parents and campers. This results in challenging Summer Camps that appeal greatly to children aged 6-12 years and make them want to return year after year!

