WIN with Coppenagh House Farm on Beat the Bomb!

Claire Rowe
This next on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Coppenagh House Farm, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

In the farm shop, they have a variety of Irish made artisian products including their own home reared beef, pork, and bacon and their Irish Country & Lifestyle clothing brand, Ballybar Ireland.

After a look around the shop you can relax at their coffee bar – Cows & Coffee.

Their “Meet the Female Founders” event is happening this Friday, March 8th from 6-9pm with live music!

You can check them out on Instagram and Facebook!

We have a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will upgrade to a €100 voucher.

Lock in to beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

