Win with Emerald Park on Beat Breakfast!

Megan O'Regan Byrne
All next week Niall and Sho are are getting ready to hop, skip, and jump to Emerald Park this Easter.

The perfect family day out this mid-term at Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, enjoy the Dino Roar and explore the interactive Dino Experience,

Plus the Emerald Easter Adventure, taking place on Saturday, 30th and Sunday, 31st of March, you’ll get all the info at emeraldpark.ie

They have have 4 All Access park tickets up for grabs every day this week!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!!

