Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN with Greenfields Festival on Beat Drive!

WIN with Greenfields Festival on Beat Drive!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All this week Darren is teaming up with Greenfields Festival - kicking off in Athy, Co. Kildare from May 3rd to 5th.

Jax Jones, Chasing Abbey, Kimmic, The Whistling Donkeys, and loads more will be taking to the stage across the bank holiday weekend.

There'll even be Bingo Loco, Kids Fest, and a Vintage Carnival to explore too.

You can get tickets on Ticketmaster.ie.

Advertisement

Darren's got a pair of day up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will pocket a pair of weekend camping passes.

lock in to beat Drive every day from 3pm to win!

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Car crashes into tanning shop in Carlow town

 By Beat News
News 2

Varadkar to attend north-south political meeting in last major job as Taoiseach

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Two taken hospital following West Waterford motorbike crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement