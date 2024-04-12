Play Button
WIN with Greenfields Festival on Bring the Beat!

WIN with Greenfields Festival on Bring the Beat!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
All this next Michelle is teaming up with Greenfields Festival - kicking off in Athy, Co. Kildare from May 3rd to 5th.

Jax Jones, Chasing Abbey, Kimmic, The Whistling Donkeys, and loads more will be taking to the stage across the bank holiday weekend.

There'll even be Bingo Loco, Kids Fest, and a Vintage Carnival to explore too.

You can get tickets on Ticketmaster.ie.

Darren's got a pair of day up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will pocket a pair of weekend camping passes.

Lock in to Bring the Beat Drive every day from 11am to win!

 

