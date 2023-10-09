WIN with Lyrath Estate and Oasis Spa on Beat Breakfast!

All this week Niall and Sho are relaxing with Lyrath Estate and Oasis Spa.

During October you can enjoy an “Autumn Pause” with a friend – relax and unwind with a 50 minute luxury treatment along with an hour in their award winning thermal suite. Top it all off with lunch in Tupper’s bar. This offer is only available Monday to Thursday and you’ll get all the info on lyrath.com.

They've got lunch for 2 up for grabs daily and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to the “Autumn Pause” package for 2 people.

Wake up with your mates, Niall and Sho, weekdays from 7am to win!