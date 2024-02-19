Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN with The Wedding Day & My Dress Bridal Wear

WIN with The Wedding Day & My Dress Bridal Wear
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All this week on Beat the Bomb we’re shouting about The Wedding Day with My Dress Bridal Wear, Carrick on Suir – The event is returning to The Hub Kilkenny, on Sunday March 3rd.

There, you can meet experts in the wedding industry like venues, cakes, bands, dresses and suits, and more all under one roof.

There’ll be live entertainment and fashion shows throughout the day, and doors open at 12 noon.

Head to beat102103.com/theweddingday for tickets.

Advertisement

We’ve got a pair of tickets to the event and a €50 One4All voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to a €100 One4All voucher.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Five hospitalised following Clare crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Win 2

Seize the Leap Day!

 By Claire Rowe
Sport 3

Wiffen takes gold again to round out successful Doha campaign

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement