WIN with The Wedding Day & My Dress Bridal Wear

All this week on Beat the Bomb we’re shouting about The Wedding Day with My Dress Bridal Wear, Carrick on Suir – The event is returning to The Hub Kilkenny, on Sunday March 3rd.

There, you can meet experts in the wedding industry like venues, cakes, bands, dresses and suits, and more all under one roof.

There’ll be live entertainment and fashion shows throughout the day, and doors open at 12 noon.

Head to beat102103.com/theweddingday for tickets.

Advertisement

We’ve got a pair of tickets to the event and a €50 One4All voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to a €100 One4All voucher.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win.