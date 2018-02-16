Police in the UK are trialling a new “stop and scan” power, which lets them check the fingerprints of unknown individuals against national criminal and immigration databases.
Officers will be able to stop anyone when an offence is suspected and scan their fingerprints using a mobile device if the individual cannot otherwise identify themselves.
The scanners will check fingerprints against 12 million biometric records held in two databases: IDENT1, which contains the fingerprints of people taken into custody, and IABS, which contains the fingerprints of foreign citizens, recorded when they enter the UK