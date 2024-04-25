Sexual predators ‘everywhere online’, gardaí warn

Two Irish children were identified as victims of child abuse imagery every week on average at the start of this year, senior Gardai have said.

The revelation came at a public meeting of the Policing Authority at the Limerick Strand Hotel on Thursday.

Colm Noonan, chief superintendent at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said more than 25 Irish children had been identified as victims of child abuse material in the first quarter of this year, which equates to approximately two per week.

Mr Noonan also told the body that referrals from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children into Ireland had increased by 30 per cent between 2015-2022, around material where there was an evidential link to the country.

He told the Authority it was “simply not possible” to respond to every referral with prosecutions and that the focus of gardaí and the children’s agency Tusla is ensuring that victims are removed from the risk.

He further warned that “sexual predators are absolutely everywhere on the internet” and said children as young as five had been identified as victims.

“In the first quarter of this year, we’ve identified over 25 children, that’s actual Irish children, who are victims of child abuse material.

“We’ve been able to identify those children, but the relevant supports in place to remove them from the risk or protect them from the risk.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also told the Authority that there is a level of “societal ignorance” around the risks of child sexual abuse.

He said child protection online is an area in which there is “huge pressure” on law enforcement.

“The place we are is somewhat of societal ignorance of the risks.”

Mr Harris said there difficulties and complexities when offences are carried out across jurisdictions.

“Regrettably and it’s very stressful and difficult for those working in the area, some victims remain unidentified and therefore in continuing risk of abuse.”

Mr Harris also appealed to parents to be aware of the risks in “a child’s bedroom” when they have access to the internet.

He said: “Anytime they’re going online, there is a risk that a predator is watching out for them.”

He added: “There are predators on the internet ready to victimise your child over social media, internet gaming, any internet forum where one can use that to build a relationship with a child.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

