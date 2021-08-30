Search Icon
News
Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan gives update on her cancer treatment
By Dean Egan
Vaccine hesitancy drops to 9% - survey
By BreakingNews.ie
Nicole Turner secures silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
By Dean Egan
Nicole Turner secures silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
By Dean Egan
Irish UN worker in Afghanistan has 'high hopes' of peaceful resolution
By BreakingNews.ie
Irish UN worker in Afghanistan has 'high hopes' of peaceful resolution
By BreakingNews.ie
Church asked to help in bid to address housing crisis
By BreakingNews.ie
Entries open today for the Petmania Puppy of the Year competition
By Dean Egan
Call for Digital Covid Certs to be used for live events
By BreakingNews.ie
Ambulances from the South East responding to calls in the capital
By Dean Egan
South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responds to call in the Galtee Mountains
By Dean Egan
Trending
1
Man arrested following double stabbing in Carlow
By Dean Egan
2
They're a shore thing, Dunmore East's sand proposal
By Dean Egan
3
Late Collins point a killer for the Cats
By Kevin Galvin
4
Reopening to proceed with full capacity on transport as Covid ‘not going away’
By BreakingNews.ie
WATCH: Dad helps child pretend to be Spider-Man
By Cillian Doyle
The perfect time in history to go dating is now, according to a top Irish matchmaker
By Cillian Doyle
This Irish TikTok is an emotional rollercoaster
By Kevin Galvin
It's International Cat Day
By Dean Egan
Movie Review: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes
By Robbie Byrne
Movie Review: Shang Chi the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
By Debbie Ridgard
Tom Cruise has BMW stolen with thousands of pounds worth of luggage inside
By Dean Egan
ITV bosses not worried about number of OFCOM complaints
By David Hammond
Kanye West files to legally change his name to Ye
By Dean Egan
Elon Musk unveils game changing Tesla Bot
Latest flagship iPhones set for raft of new hardware & software upgrades
Facebook rolls out 'prayer request' feature
Podcasts
Covid & Cupid
Listen
The Love Island Podcast
Listen
Beat Girl Talk
Listen
Beat Breakfast
Listen
