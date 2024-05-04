Bambie Thug hospitalised days ahead of Eurovision

Bambie Thug has cancelled a performance in Sweden today after being admitted to hospital days ahead of Eurovision.

The Irish entry shared on social media they had to attend hospital last night and receive IV fluids after eating “some bad shellfish”.

The performer confirmed a planned meet and greet and performance have been cancelled so they can recover before the contest on Tuesday.

Image: @bambiethug IG

Taking to her social media this afternoon, they wrote: "Hey guys, really sorry but I have to cancel my meet and greet performance today.

"I had to go to hospital late last night and be put on a drip because I ate bad shellfish.

"I need to take the day to try and recover so I can smash my performance next week.

"But I promise I'll make it up to you."

Stand Out

Bambie Thug had said that they plan to stand out at this year's competition.

Before failing ill, the performer promised that they will “stand out” following their fellow Irish entrants for the Eurovision Song Contest failing to make the final of the competition in the last four attempts.

Ireland and Sweden are level for the most wins in the contest’s history, at seven each, ahead of it being held in Malmo for the 68th time following Swedish singer Loreen triumphing with Tattoo.

However, despite this success, Irish 2018 competitor Ryan O’Shaughnessy was the last to reach the final with Together and came in 16th position. Ireland has not won since 1996 with Eimear Quinn’s The Voice.

When asked if they think they are going to change perceptions of Irish music, Bambie said: “I would say that the thing about Ireland that runs through the Irish musicians, regardless of genre, is lyricism.

“Ireland is the land of poets, so lyrically, no, I think it a match so I think it just showcases that we’re still awesome with words."

The Macroom-born singer will also bring their elaborate Gothic garments to Eurovision.

They said they will use outfits created by “young queer designers” at Malmo Arena.

Bambie Thug is set to take to the stage on Tuesday for semi-final one of Eurovision 2024. They will be the fourth performer of the night.

