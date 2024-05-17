Security worker treated in hospital following Clonmel assault

Investigations are underway in Clonmel, after security personnel were assaulted by several people, leading to one worker requiring hospital treatment.

The security personnel were contracted to work on the site in the Heywood Road area of the South Tipperary town.

It’s understood the site was earmarked to accommodate refugees in modular homes.

A number of vehicles were also damaged during the incident, which happened on Thursday (May 17th).

One of the security workers required hospital treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

They are also looking for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling near the Heywood road and Clonmel Rugby Club areas 10:45pm and 11:30pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

