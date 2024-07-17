Gardaí seek help in finding missing Tipperary teenager

Gardaí in Clonmel are seeking help in finding a missing teenager in County Tipperary.

13-year-old Lee Purcell was reported missing from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Monday 15th July 2024.

Lee was last seen on the evening of Sunday 14th July 2024.

He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a broad build, long brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Lee was wearing a black North Face jacket, a black and grey Montirex tracksuit, and Black Nike runners.

It is believed that Lee may have travelled to the Limerick area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

