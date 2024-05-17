Man (40s) dies after crash on M50 in west Dublin

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the M50 in west Dublin this morning.

He was travelling on a motorbike when he was involved in the crash with a lorry just after 10.15am.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown Station have issued an appeal for information.

The road was closed for hours to facilitate forensic examinations.

Road Closure

Motorists are being warned to continue to expect delays on the M50 on Friday evening despite the reopening of northbound lanes following the serious collision.

The collision happened at Junction Six (Blanchardstown) on the northbound carriage on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene, and all northbound lanes at Junction Seven (Lucan) were subsequently closed to traffic.

Traffic on all approaches was described as heavy. Despite the southbound lanes remaining open, the flow of traffic was slow "due to rubberneckers", the official M50 X account tweeted.

The M50 will reopen momentarily and we anticipate traffic will begin to move gradually. We understand the frustration but all road traffic collisions must be forensically examined for the purpose of investigation. Please drive safely on your onwards journey, thank you. https://t.co/t6V3QAxopt — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 17, 2024

Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí tweeted: "The M50 will reopen momentarily and we anticipate traffic will begin to move gradually."

"We understand the frustration but all road traffic collisions must be forensically examined for the purpose of investigation. Please drive safely on your onwards journey, thank you," the tweet added.

Dublin Airport had urged those travelling to the airport to plan their journeys accordingly, allowing additional time for delays.

At 4pm, the official Dublin Airport X account tweeted: "As a result of the ongoing closure of the M50 and heavy traffic around Dublin, there is a shortage of taxis at the airport this afternoon.

"Passengers are advised to consider using one of the many bus routes servicing the airport."