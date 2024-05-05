Teenage girl dies in Wicklow crash

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle crash near the Carlow/Wicklow border in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred before 5 am at Slaney Park, Baltinglass, County Wicklow, minutes from the Carlow border.

The teenage girl was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say no other serious injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a male youth also in his teens, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

He is being detained at a Garda Station in Wicklow under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The road at Slaney Park is currently closed with diversions in place. Forensic Collison Investigators are examining the scene this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.