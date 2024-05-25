Bayern Munich agree £10.2m fee for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany – reports

Bayern Munich have agreed a compensation fee of £10.2 million with Burnley for Vincent Kompany to become their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

Tuchel was unable to bow out with silverware and talks over him potentially staying on collapsed, and Bayern seem to have landed on Kompany as their new boss.

Tuchel’s farewell ended on a sour note with Bayern losing 4-2 to Hoffenheim on the final day of the season, meaning they subsequently slipped to a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga table.

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern this summer. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

Following attempts to hire Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick, Bayern appear to have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite him being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

The former Manchester City defender began his managerial career with Anderlecht in Belgium before joining Burnley in 2022 and is contracted to the club until 2028.

He led the Clarets to promotion after they claimed the Sky Bet Championship crown with 101 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Premier League was a different story and Burnley’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed against Tottenham on May 12, with the side only picking up five wins from 38 games.

By PA Sport Staff

