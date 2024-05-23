HSE warns passengers on Dublin-bound flight may have been exposed to measles

Passengers on board a London-Dublin flight may have been exposed to measles, according to health officials.

The HSE has advised passengers and crew who were onboard the Ryanair flight FR123 from London Gatwick to Dublin at 8.10pm on Thursday, May 16th that they may have been exposed to the contagious disease.

In a public-health statement, the HSE said: “We ask you to be particularly vigilant for symptoms of measles for 21 days from exposure – until June 7th.”

The statement added that those who have either received two MMR vaccines, have previously been infected with measles, or were born in Ireland before 1978, are “probably immune”.

Those who are not are asked to avoid contact with vulnerable individuals including pregnant people, babies under the age of 12 months, and people with a weakened immune system until after June 7th.

Healthcare workers are asked to inform their line manager that they have been in contact with a measles case.

Signs and symptoms of measles include cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Other symptoms include sore red eyes, a temperature of 38C or above, and a rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to the rest of the body.

The HSE said: “If you develop these symptoms, please seek medical advice.

“Phone ahead prior to attending any healthcare setting to let them know that you have these symptoms, so they can make necessary arrangements to prevent potential further spread to others.”

In addition, those who are not vaccinated against measles with two doses of MMR, are asked to contact their GP during normal working hours to discuss whether they require vaccination.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you against measles is by MMR vaccination,” the HSE added.

“Children should receive their first dose of MMR vaccine at one year of age and a second dose in junior infants at 4–5 years of age.

“There is also a free catch-up MMR option via participating GPs for those who may have missed their vaccination when younger.”

Further information about measles is available on the HSE website.

Cillian Sherlock, PA