Young children from Cork and Clare go viral with their 'song of the summer'

A group of kids from Cork and Clare have gone viral with their song 'The Spark', which has some people calling it the song of the summer.

It was released on May 16th in anticipation of Europe’s only national free day of creativity for young people, Cruinniú na nÓg (Gathering of Youth).

The initiative from Creative Ireland and supported by RTÉ, includes events for children and young people across the island.

Since the song's release, it has amassed 8.8 million views on X and has been liked 26,000 times.

✨🎵 “I searched for my spark and I found it” ✨🎵 Cruinniú na nÓg, Europe’s only national free day of creativity for young people is back, with over 1,000 free activities, taking place on Saturday, June 15. 🎉#CruinniuNaNog - an initiative of @creativeirl, supported by @rte pic.twitter.com/jTejJdfeIF — RTÉ (@rte) May 16, 2024

A group of over 30 children appear in the music video who are from Knocknaheeny, North Cork as well as kids living in refugee accommodation in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.

They joined forces to create the song with the help of youth rap project Rhyme Island at Kabin Studio in Cork. The song was produced by Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats).

It opens with the line: 'Think you can stop what we do? I doubt it. We got the energy. We'll tell you all about it."

As the title suggests, the children talk about finding that creative spark and encouraging people to chase their dreams.

It has since been covered by the BBC and The Guardian.

People online have praised the song's "youthful optimism and energy" and some are calling for the song to be released on Spotify.

Garry McCarthy, creative director of the Kabin Studio, recently interviewed on BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight, said: "It's amazing to see the recognition that it's getting internationally, just for something really positive.

"I think it's the reaction from adults which is amazing. They're looking at this and they're like, this is just pure fun."

Many are already calling it the song of the summer, but you can decide for yourself by watching the video down below.

By Kenneth Fox

