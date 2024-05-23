Car and cash seized by CAB following raids in Dublin and Donegal

The Criminal Assets Bureau confirmed raids carried out in Donegal and Dublin on Wednesday morning were part of an operation into the assets of people suspected of being involved in drug trafficking on an international scale.

There were three raids in Donegal and further raids in Dublin at approximately 6am on Wednesday morning.

The raids included a business premises in Letterkenny and two private houses in the West Donegal region.

A spokesperson for CAB said the organised criminal gang operates across Ireland and has extensive links to Co Donegal and north Dublin, as well as Scotland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

Wednesday's operation was conducted by CAB officers with the support of gardaí from Milford, Donegal Division, the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Customs Dog Unit and members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

In total, over 70 personnel were involved in 23 searches across Donegal and Dublin, which included dwellings, business premises and professional searches.

A 2023 registered Volvo XC90, about €73,000 in a bank account, electronic devices and financial documents were seized and frozen.

A CAB spokesperson added" "Today’s search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including real estate, deriving in whole or in part from the proceeds of criminal activity.

Advertisement

"This particular investigation was supported by a number of Good Citizens Reports (GCR’s) and also the assistance of a Divisional Assets Profiler."

By Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.