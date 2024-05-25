Play Button
Stephen Molumphy steps down as Kerry hurling manager

Pictured: Stephen Molumphy - Photo: John Reidy; Kerryman newspaper
Odhrán Johnson
Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy has stepped down from his role after 3 years in charge.

The Waterford man oversaw his team's 3-13 to 1-10 win over Meath in the Joe McDonagh Cup today.

Molumphy led the Kingdom to the final of the competition in 2022 but was pipped by Antrim in the decider.

A statement was released by Kerry GAA quickly after the match concluded.

The Kerry board noted that "Stephen was a breath of fresh air, bringing new knowledge and ideas to the Kerry set-up. Although never getting hands-on silverware, the Kerry hurlers under Stephen and his backroom team played fantastic hurling".

