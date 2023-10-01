The 1975 on 'indefinite hiatus'

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 are to go on 'indefinite hiatus.'

The lead singer has announced the news to heartbroken fans during their Californian concert according to LADbible.com.

It is not clear whether this hiatus would include recording music together or performing as a band. Healy stated that after this tour was completed the band would go their separate ways.

These latest comments by the frontman has sparked concerns about when The 1975 will go on this indefinite hiatus. The band will complete the US leg of their tour until early September, before commencing on their UK and Ireland dates early next year.

The 1975 frontman has been making headlines all year regarding his onstage antics including kissing his bandmate after making a speech about the illegalisation of homosexuality at a Malaysian festival this Summer.