GAA preview: Clare face Kilkenny in hurling league decider

Clare and Kilkenny head to Thurles for the Division One final of the Allianz National Hurling League this weekend, as titles are also up for grabs in the Lidl Ladies Football League.

Saturday, April 6th

Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final

London v Galway, McGovern Park, 3pm. Coverage on GAAGO.

Lidl National League Division Four final

Carlow v Limerick, St Brendan's Park, Birr, 2pm.

Clare v Roscommon, St Brendan's Park, Birr, 4pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division One final

Clare v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 7pm. Coverage on TG4.

Sunday, April 7th

Lidl National League Division Two final

Kildare v Tyrone, Croke Park, 2pm. Coverage on TG4.

Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm. Coverage on TG4.

Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final

Leitrim v Sligo, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3.30pm.

New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 8pm. Coverage on GAAGO.

Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 4pm.

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach's Park, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.

Leinster Senior Football Championship

Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park, 2,30pm.

Longford v Meath, Pearse Park, 3pm.

Westmeath v Wicklow, O'Moore Park, 3.30pm.

