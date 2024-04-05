GAA preview: Clare face Kilkenny in hurling league decider

Clare and Kilkenny head to Thurles for the Division One final of the Allianz National Hurling League this weekend, as titles are also up for grabs in the Lidl Ladies Football League.
Here's all you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA action...
Saturday, April 6th
Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final
London v Galway, McGovern Park, 3pm. Coverage on GAAGO.
Lidl National League Division Four final
Carlow v Limerick, St Brendan's Park, Birr, 2pm.
Clare v Roscommon, St Brendan's Park, Birr, 4pm.
Allianz Hurling League Division One final
Clare v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 7pm. Coverage on TG4.
Sunday, April 7th
Lidl National League Division Two final
Kildare v Tyrone, Croke Park, 2pm. Coverage on TG4.
Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm. Coverage on TG4.
Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final
Leitrim v Sligo, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3.30pm.
New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park, 8pm. Coverage on GAAGO.
Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 4pm.
Ulster Senior Football Championship
Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach's Park, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.
Leinster Senior Football Championship
Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park, 2,30pm.
Longford v Meath, Pearse Park, 3pm.
Westmeath v Wicklow, O'Moore Park, 3.30pm.
