Kilkenny driver nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year Award

Up-and-coming Kilkenny rally driver Jack Brennan has secured a nomination for the Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

The 19-year-old from Mooncoin secured his nomination after taking Class 5 honours in the Motorsport Ireland Junior Rally Series in his Renault Clio Rally 5.

Since the conclusion of that championship, he upgraded to a Peugeot 208 Rally 4 and raised eyebrows with a standout performance on the recent Cambrian Rally.

The Wales-based rally was the final round of the Junior British Rally Championship and despite not being registered, he outpaced all of the main championship contenders to win the Rally 4 class outright and finish fifth overall. He placed behind a host of much more powerful four-wheel-drive machinery in what was just his second rally at that level.

“I am absolutely delighted to be nominated for the second year in a row," Jack said.

“It is great to be nominated for such a prestigious award. It is the highest-ranked award in Irish rallying and when you look at the calibre of drivers that have won it before. The likes of Craig Breen, Robert Barrable, Sean Gallagher, and Keith Cronin, it is amazing to be put in amongst them all of the drivers.

“It means the world to us. I would like to thank all army sponsors and NC Rallysport for having such a competitive car ready for us to just jump into all year. And to John McGrath for keeping me under control all year. He is definitely bringing all his experience to the car.

"I would never have the results without John. Thanks to all mentors and all the other people who helped - delighted to be nominated for this award and I can't wait to see what 2024 brings. Good luck too to all the other nominees."

Away from the stages, Jack is busy working as an apprentice mechanic.

His plans for the remainder of the year are to compete in various events over the Christmas period and to work hard on his fitness and preparation for next season.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award will receive €100,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally and internationally in 2024. Coupled with Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland's €50,000 investment, a further €50,000 has been pledged by the Team Ireland Foundation.

The award winner will also receive assistance from Billy Coleman co-ordinator Sean McHugh. Additional support from the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy as part of a training and development plan to progress the winner’s career will also be available, and the winner may apply for funding for a second year of support upon satisfactory performances in their award-winning year.