Gardaí investigating morning assault in Tipperary

24 April 2018

Gardai are investigating an assault in Co. Tipperary.

A man has been taken to hospital following the incident in Clonmel at around 8 AM in the Heywood Close area.

The male in 70s is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Share it:













Don't Miss