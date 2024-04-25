Gardaí keeping "an open mind" following death of motorcyclist in Carlow

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding a suspected hit and run in Carlow last night, in which a man in his 30s was killed.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are treating this crash between a motorcycle and a car as a potential hit and run, but they are also keeping an "open mind".

The body of the man in his 30s, a motorcyclist, remained at the scene between Rathoe and Ballon in Sandbrook until lunchtime, after he was first found at around 11pm last night (Wednesday 24th).

He died after a collision between his motorbike and a car which was found burnt out at the scene. None of the car’s occupants remained at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is to be carried out.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathoe and Ballon areas between 10 o clock and midnight last night to contact them.

