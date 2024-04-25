Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí keeping "an open mind" following death of motorcyclist in Carlow

Gardaí keeping "an open mind" following death of motorcyclist in Carlow
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding a suspected hit and run in Carlow last night, in which a man in his 30s was killed.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are treating this crash between a motorcycle and a car as a potential hit and run, but they are also keeping an "open mind".

The body of the man in his 30s, a motorcyclist, remained at the scene between Rathoe and Ballon in Sandbrook until lunchtime, after he was first found at around 11pm last night (Wednesday 24th).

Advertisement

He died after a collision between his motorbike and a car which was found burnt out at the scene. None of the car’s occupants remained at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is to be carried out.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathoe and Ballon areas between 10 o clock and midnight last night to contact them.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Robber who rammed Garda cars while on wrong side of motorway has jail time trebled

 By Beat News
News 2

Sexual predators ‘everywhere online’, gardaí warn

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan added to cast of Heartstopper

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement