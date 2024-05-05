Cockhill Celtic win 2024 FAI Junior Cup final against Gorey Rangers

Despite an unbelievable goal from Gorey Rangers' Stephen Kinsella, Cockhill Celtic were the eventual winner of the 2024 FAI Junior Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout that ended 3-1.

It was a big game for both teams as the victor would add their name to the FAI Junior Cup for the first time.

Cockhill held onto possession well in the game's opening minutes with Gorey consistently under pressure from the Donegal team. However, Gorey showed signs of promise early on with a great corner from Stephen Kinsella followed by a header in the middle of the box just going wide of the goal in the eighth minute.

It didn't take long for the deadlock between the two teams to be broken. In the 14th minute, Kinsella, again from a set piece, sent a shot over both teams to beat Cockhill's goalkeeper, Harry Doherty, from just past the centre circle. Cockhill continued their pressure on the Gorey backline. Garbhan Friel nearly levelled the game when he nearly converted a header from a Cockhill cross at the back post.

Going into the second half, Gorey's backline continued to hold off a number of dangerous chances from the Donegal side. It wasn't until the 75th minute that Cockhill managed to tie up the game with a headed flick into the Gorey box which Oisin McColgan tapped home at the near post.

Cockhill Celtic aimed to capitalise on their momentum and certainly came into their own in the closing moments of normal time with a number of good chances. In the 77th minute, substitute Jay Bradley played a great flick into the Gorey box, but goalkeeper Cian Browne was able to save the follow-up strike from Corey McBride. Friel proved to be a dangerous player in the air for Cockhill Celtic as just soon after, he surged into the Gorey box to meet a corner that just went shy of the back post.

Extra time produced a number of good opportunities for both sides, but the standout moment was the dismissal of Cockhill Celtic captain James Bradley early into the first half of extra time.

Cockhill Celtic's Harry Doherty was the hero for the Donegal outfit in the end. The penalty shootout ended 3-1 to Cockhill with a number of fantastic saves from Doherty with Garbhan Friel scoring the winning penalty in the tie.

