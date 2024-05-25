Kelyn Cassidy wins first-round Olympic Qualifier in Thailand

Kelyn Cassidy got his Olympic Qualifiers campaign up and running after besting Germany's Delil Dadaev after a split decision.

The Waterford native came through the first-round bout at the Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok today.

Cassidy is through to the next round of the light heavyweight section on Monday.

He'll face the Indian National Championships bronze medal holder, Abhimanyu Loura, in the round of 32.

