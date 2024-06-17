Play Button
Ireland's athletics champions to feature on An Post stamps

2024 European Athletics Championships, Stadio Olympico, Rome 7/6/2024 Mixed 4x400m Relay Final Ireland’s Chris O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Tom Barr celebrate winning a gold medal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Aoife Kearns
Ireland's medal-winning athletics champions are to be honoured by An Post.

Christopher O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, Tom Barr and Ciara Mageean will feature on a specially designed national postmark.

An Post CEO David McRedmond says he hopes it'll carry Ireland's admiration and pride of our 'superstar athletes' who inspired and delighted the nation.

The postmark will be applied to millions of regular-sized letters and cards posted over the coming month.

