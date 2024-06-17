Ireland's athletics champions to feature on An Post stamps

Ireland's medal-winning athletics champions are to be honoured by An Post.

Christopher O’Donnell, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, Tom Barr and Ciara Mageean will feature on a specially designed national postmark.

An Post CEO David McRedmond says he hopes it'll carry Ireland's admiration and pride of our 'superstar athletes' who inspired and delighted the nation.

The postmark will be applied to millions of regular-sized letters and cards posted over the coming month.

