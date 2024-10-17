Tipperary's Dan McCormack announces retirement

Tipperary Senior Hurler and Borris-Ileigh clubman Dan McCormack has today announced his retirement from Inter-County Hurling.

In a statement released by Tipperary GAA, McCormack said "it has been a huge honour to represent Tipperary and I will always cherish the time I got to wear the blue and gold at the highest possible level."

"After careful consideration and reflection I have decided that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from inter county hurling with the Tipperary senior hurling team. Since joining the panel in 2015 it has been a huge honour to represent Tipperary and I will always cherish the time I got to wear the blue and gold at the highest possible level."

Along with thanking his family, the Tipperary County Board, Supporters Club, management team and St. Joseph's College McCormack paid special tribute to his fellow teammates:

"I would like to thank all the players I played with and I feel unbelievably lucky to have shared a dressing-room with some of the best Tipperary have ever produced. More importantly, I have made lifelong friendships and shared fantastic memories along the way.

"Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2025. I have no doubt that the players and management will give their all to bring success back to Tipperary over the next number of years and I look forward to supporting them along the journey."

"Tipperary GAA wish to thank Dan for his commitment throughout the course of his Inter-County career and for the positive impact he has had on all those around him during that time. Dan proved to be an integral part of every panel he was a member of and the contribution he made on each occasion he put on a Tipperary jersey was immense. He has represented himself, his club and his county with distinction and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours."

