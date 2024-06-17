'Winning is a great feeling': Eoin Cody on Kilkenny's fifth consecutive Leinster title

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody says they may not appreciate how special of an achievement it is to win consecutive Leinster Senior Hurling titles for years to come.

Cody was a key player for his county in their 3-28 to 1-18 win over Dublin in Croke Park last weekend, scoring 1-1.

While it marked an incredible achievement for the Cats in capturing a fifth consecutive provincial title, it has been overshadowed somewhat by Limerick’s dominance of the All-Ireland Championship.

Provincial success

The Ballyhale forward says Kilkenny must recognise the scale of their provincial achievements, particularly with many of the squad having not yet experienced All-Ireland success.

"When you look back and you reflect on these things, you will understand how great of an achievement it is. For all the success Kilkenny has had over the years, it is only the fourth time it has been done, and you are part of it.

"A lot of us, unfortunately, haven't got success in the Hogan Stand in terms of Liam McCarthy's, and obviously that is what Kilkenny judge their history on.

"When we look back on it, we will always have this five in a row, and hopefully we can add to it as well."

For Kilkenny, it seems everything is coming together at just the right time.

After a Leinster Championship which saw them battle to wins over Dublin and Wexford, with draws against Galway and Carlow, the 2023 All-Ireland finalists saved their best for last with a dominant performance in the Leinster final.

Cody says Kilkenny is all the better for coming through a competitive provincial campaign and praised his side for going unbeaten.

"It was great to be involved in a competitive championship. You had to win in the last weekend to get to the Leinster final, and that is the time since I have been involved that we had to.

"It was great this year that we knew it was a knockout game, and we had no excuses. We went through Leinster undefeated, which we haven't done while I have been there as well.

"Nothing beats winning. You look at that Limerick team, and their winning mentality is unbelievable. Winning is so important in success, it is everything."

Despite going almost a decade without an All-Ireland title, Cody insists there is no added pressure to end the drought, but says it would be a bonus to be part of the team to halt Limerick's gallop.

Nine years since an All-Ireland

Kilkenny last claimed Liam McCarthy in 2015, and have fallen to the Shannonsiders, who are chasing their fifth-consecutive All-Ireland title, in the last two deciders.

"We grew up watching Kilkenny win All-Ireland after All-Ireland. It is something you want to be part of, and it hasn't happened in nine years.

"I don't think there is any added pressure. I think it would be nearly a bonus at this stage to win it after waiting such a long time. Especially for so many on the panel it would be their first time.

"It is something that we are aiming for, it would be a special day to win an All-Ireland title."

By Michael Bolton

