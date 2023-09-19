Play Button
Appeal to help find missing Kilkenny man

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old Kilkenny man.

Matthew Triberzis went missing from his home in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, September 18th.

He is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build and brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a grey hooded jumper, dark jeans and a flat cap.

Both Matthew's family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Matthew's whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

