Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Hamas's national security forces chief killed in airstrike

Hamas's national security forces chief killed in airstrike
Israel Palestinians, © Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family.

Reuters report that the airstrike which was part of the continued bombardment of the war-torn Gaza Strip, killed Jehad earlier today, Thursday, Ocober 19.

The airstrikes have continued to affect parts of the south that Israel had declared 'safe zones'.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More than 3,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in the Israeli bombing campaign and the vast majority of those have been non-combatants, including more than a thousand children and a thousand women.

The exact number of Palestinian fighters killed is not known at this time.

The bombardments came just hours after Israel agreed to allow Egypt to reopen its northern border with Gaza to allow  humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn enclave.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Road in Waterford blocked due to aftermath of Storm Babet

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Calls for investigation into why Cork did not get red warning for Storm Babet

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 3

Kilkenny to FINALLY get Tesco stores

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement