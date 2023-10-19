Hamas's national security forces chief killed in airstrike

Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family.

Reuters report that the airstrike which was part of the continued bombardment of the war-torn Gaza Strip, killed Jehad earlier today, Thursday, Ocober 19.

The airstrikes have continued to affect parts of the south that Israel had declared 'safe zones'.

🔴 Update #Israel #Palestine An Israeli air strike in Gaza has killed Jehad Mheisen, the leader of Hamas' National Security Forces. Members of Mheisen's family were also killed in the air strike. More here ⤵️https://t.co/dDpOPQNdGh — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 19, 2023

More than 3,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in the Israeli bombing campaign and the vast majority of those have been non-combatants, including more than a thousand children and a thousand women.

The exact number of Palestinian fighters killed is not known at this time.

The bombardments came just hours after Israel agreed to allow Egypt to reopen its northern border with Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn enclave.

