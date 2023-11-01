Survey reveals South Town is Ireland's "most concerned" about energy bills

A new survey has revealed which Irish town is the most concerned about their energy bills.

Smart Electrics have examined Google search data to determine which town in Ireland is currently the most concerned about their energy bills.

The results show that one town in the South East takes the top spot.

The data was collected over a 5-year period, analysing the search volume for phrases such as "switch electricity", "home heating oil prices", and two energy price comparison sites, Switcher.ie & Bonkers.ie.

Data Revealed

According to the survey's findings, Clonroche, Co. Wexford emerges as the town the most concerned about their energy bills.

It ranked the highest achieving the top score of 426 out of a possible 500.

In addition to Clonroche, other towns that ranked high in terms of energy bill concerns include Letterkenny, Co. Donegal in second place, followed by Mullingar, Co. Westmeath in third, Navan in fourth, and Kilkenny in fifth.

At the opposite end of the scale, the town of Athlone appears to be the least concerned about their energy bills, ranking at the bottom of the list with a score of 51.

Top 5 Ranking

Clonroche Letterkenny Mullingar Navan Kilkenny

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.