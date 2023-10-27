Best family-friendly spooky movies on Netflix and Disney Plus this Halloween

Its that time of the year; Halloween.
As everyone prepares for the spooky season, we are looking at the best kid-friendly horror movies you can use to entertain your kids.
These are movies you can find on Disney Plus+ or Netflix for kids between the ages 5-13.
We have already looked at the scariest movies ever made (this is not for kids).
Hocus Pocus 1 and 2 - Disney +
Labyrinth - Disney +
Hotel Transylvania (1-3) - Netflix
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Disney +
Goosebumps Series - Disney +
That sounds promising, doesn’t it? #GoosebumpsSeries is now streaming on #DisneyPlus and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/joK0ShgwKM
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 27, 2023
Harry Potter Collection - Netflix
Haunted Mansion (all movies) - Disney +
Frankenweenie - Disney +
Maleficent - Disney +
We have a ghost - Netflix
Coco - Disney +
Nightbooks - Netflix
The Addams Family - Netflix
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.