Best family-friendly spooky movies on Netflix and Disney Plus this Halloween

Its that time of the year; Halloween.

As everyone prepares for the spooky season, we are looking at the best kid-friendly horror movies you can use to entertain your kids.

These are movies you can find on Disney Plus+ or Netflix for kids between the ages 5-13.

We have already looked at the scariest movies ever made (this is not for kids).

Hocus Pocus 1 and 2 - Disney +

Labyrinth - Disney +

Hotel Transylvania (1-3) - Netflix

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Disney +

Goosebumps Series - Disney +

Harry Potter Collection - Netflix

Haunted Mansion (all movies) - Disney +

Frankenweenie - Disney +

Maleficent - Disney +

We have a ghost - Netflix

Coco - Disney +

Nightbooks - Netflix

The Addams Family - Netflix

