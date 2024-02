Beyoncé has announced the second album in her Renaissance trilogy will be released on the 29th of March.

The singer dropped two new singles called 'Texas Hold Em' and '16 Carriages' yesterday.

It suggests her new album 'Act Two' will be country-themed.

The first album in the trio was released in July 2022.

