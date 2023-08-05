Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Elvis' mink coat sells for more than £100,000

Elvis' mink coat sells for more than £100,000
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A custom-made coat worn by Elvis Presley during the last year of his life has sold for more than £100,000 at auction.

The garment was purchased for £128,000 by a US collector when it went under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.

Presley gave the leather and mink jacket, which is one metre and 20cm in length, to the brother of his fiancee Ginger Alden before he died in 1977.

Elvis, who died in 1977, wore the mink and leather coat during the last year of his life (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)
Advertisement

It has leather shoulders, collar, pockets, belt with leather down the undersides of the arms and an eight-button front closure.

It is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Rosemary Alden Starkey, who is Ginger Alden’s sister.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “For me, it encapsulates the glamour of 1970s Vegas, Elvis in a mink coat.

Advertisement

“It went to a collector in the USA and was underbid by a collector here in the UK.”

By Rod Minchin, PA

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Public still divided over whether Ryan Tubridy should return to radio show

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Ireland boss Andy Farrell shrugs off injury concerns in ‘clunky’ win over Italy

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Anthony Joshua fight off after Dillian Whyte drug test returns ‘adverse’ finding

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement