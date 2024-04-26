Electric Picnic lineup announced

Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris and Kylie Minogue have been announced as headliners for this year's Electric Picnic.

They're joined by Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline and Ray.

The festival takes place from August 16th to 18th, earlier than usual in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Across the weekend, acts including Moncrieff and The Wolfe Tones will take to other stages across the festival.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Grennan, Kasabian and Teddy Swims will also play over the weekend.

