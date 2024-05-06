Man dies following shooting in Dublin

A man has died following a shooting in south Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of the morning on Knocknarea Road in Drimnagh.

His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a Garda technical examination.

Three men have been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently being detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Kenneth Fox